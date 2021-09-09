It’s been less than a month since Lorde released Solar Power, but she’s already back with new music: Today marks the surprise release of Te Ao Mārama, an EP sung entirely in te reo Māori, a language spoken by the indigenous Māori people of New Zealand. The project features five songs from Solar Power delivered with help from New Zealand singers Bic Runga and Marlon Williams.

Announcing the project in a message to fans, Lorde noted, “I know I’m someone who represents New Zealand globally in a way, and in making an album about where I’m from, it was important to me to be able to say: this makes us who we are down here. It’s also just a crazy beautiful language — I loved singing in it. Even if you don’t understand te reo, I think you’ll get a kick out of how elegant my words sound in it.”

Stream Te Ao Mārama above and check out Lorde’s full message about the project below.