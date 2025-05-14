On her upcoming Ultrasound world tour, Lorde is playing major venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Inglewood’s Kia Forum. Lorde seems to admit, though, that she was hesitant to go for giant rooms like these following her underwhelming Melodrama tour in 2017 and 2018.

In an email sent to newsletter subscribers yesterday (May 13), Lorde wrote:

“I am in legitimate shock about your excitement for this tour. It’s beyond what I could have dreamed. Deciding to book a bigger tour was something I agonised over (Melo arena tour…if you know……) but in the spirit of having the gd stones I decided that this music wants to be played in big rooms and that a lot of us should be there. To have that met with this is so beautiful. Thank you for your faith in me. I am not f*cking around with it.”

In 2018, The Guardian said the Melodrama tour “flopped,” and reported that at a Milwaukee concert, only 6,000 fans showed up to the 18,000-capacity arena, and that Ticketmaster significantly slashed ticket prices for other tour stops amid low sales.

Find Lorde’s tour dates below.