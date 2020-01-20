Louis Tomlinson Confronts Some Emotional Barriers In His ‘Walls’ Video

Louis Tomlinson will be the last of the former One Direction members to release a solo record. Arriving at the end of January, Walls will showcase Tomlinson’s musical evolution since his world-famous boy band days. But just ahead of the record’s release, Tomlinson is giving fans one last taste of the record. The singer has released a music video to accompany his debut record’s title track, “Walls.”

Tomlinson shared his excitement with fans on social media. “The video for #Walls is here ! I’m so proud of this one. Being able to go to the Moroccan desert to film this was such an experience. Hope you enjoy it,” he wrote on Twitter.

The video for #Walls is here ! I'm so proud of this one. Being able to go to the Moroccan desert to film this was such an experience. Hope you enjoy it https://t.co/i52EOVjgt8 pic.twitter.com/I7xvROMwqs — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 20, 2020

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the video itself boasts a scenic landscape as a backdrop for the immersive track’s instrumentals. On “Walls,” Tomlinson pens his journey with experiencing vulnerability in a relationship. “But these high walls, they came up short / Now I stand taller than them all / These high walls never broke my soul / And I, I watched them all come fallin’ down,” he sings.

The visual stands as a metaphor for the song’s personal lyrics, with physical walls representing emotional barriers Tomlinson must climb to grow in a relationship. At one point in the video, Tomlinson comes across a door that he opens to reveal a room with couples dancing happily — a future look at what he could have if he remains emotionally available.

Watch Tomlinson’s “Walls” video above.

Walls is out 01/31 via Sony. Pre-order it here.