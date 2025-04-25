Lyn Lapid grew up in a small town in Maryland before moving to Los Angeles. It’s a familiar story, but one that the 22-year-old artist tells in unfamiliar and strikingly honest ways on her debut album, Buzzkill. On Friday (April 25), Lapid released not only the album itself, but also a music video for the title track.
“Moving to the West Coast was a struggle,” Lapid said in a statement. “It was the first time I was in a new place by myself, and I didn’t know anyone outside of my roommates. I’d go to parties because I thought it was better than being alone. It was an attempt to find community, but it just became a cycle of meaningless interactions. Every time I went out with my friends, I felt like a ‘buzzkill’ because it seemed like I had always brought the mood down.”
She continued, “However, it only seemed that way because I was with the wrong people. I needed to accept that I shouldn’t have to force myself to settle for surface-level friendships and relationships. It opened an opportunity to find new and truly meaningful connections and friendships.”
You can listen to “Buzzkill” above and check out Lyn Lapid’s tour dates below.
Lyn Lapid’s 2025 Tour Dates: Buzzkill Tour
05/20 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory – Orange County
05/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – Showroom
05/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
05/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand Room
05/30 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
06/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
06/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/05 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
06/07 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall
06/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
06/10 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
06/11 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
06/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage – The Loft
06/16 — Orlando, FL @ The Social
06/19 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – The Ballroom
06/21 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
06/22 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/26 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park
06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Buzzkill is out now via Mercury Records. Find more information here.