Lyn Lapid grew up in a small town in Maryland before moving to Los Angeles. It’s a familiar story, but one that the 22-year-old artist tells in unfamiliar and strikingly honest ways on her debut album, Buzzkill. On Friday (April 25), Lapid released not only the album itself, but also a music video for the title track.

“Moving to the West Coast was a struggle,” Lapid said in a statement. “It was the first time I was in a new place by myself, and I didn’t know anyone outside of my roommates. I’d go to parties because I thought it was better than being alone. It was an attempt to find community, but it just became a cycle of meaningless interactions. Every time I went out with my friends, I felt like a ‘buzzkill’ because it seemed like I had always brought the mood down.”

She continued, “However, it only seemed that way because I was with the wrong people. I needed to accept that I shouldn’t have to force myself to settle for surface-level friendships and relationships. It opened an opportunity to find new and truly meaningful connections and friendships.”

You can listen to “Buzzkill” above and check out Lyn Lapid’s tour dates below.