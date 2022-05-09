Singer and guitarist Phill Celeste, better known by his stage name Life On Planets, is a man on the move who recently made his debut on the Do Lab Stage at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, he found his passion for music within the city’s vibrant scene and inclusive community. He started with street performing and worked his way up to playing at clubs and recording with electronic music producers.

Local success opened the door for Planets to travel for festivals and gigs in major U.S. cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit. The artist’s unique sound — an eclectic blend of soul, R&B, and house — eventually sent him international to Japan, Romania, Russia, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and beyond. But while traveling and playing shows in destinations far and wide is an exciting venture, there’s nothing quite like going back to your roots.

“Baltimore was an amazing place to get my start in music,” Planets says. “You can catch everything from B’more club, new hip hop, experimental music, and incredible art any time of the year.”

To learn more about what makes Baltimore worth a visit, we asked Life on Plents to share everything a first-time tourist should see, do and eat.

“Meet artists, medical professionals, filmmakers, diehard Ravens fans, farmers, nomads, and more communing together at its bars, cafes, clubs, markets, gardens, parks, and warehouse parties,” he says. “Get to know the folks and the culture and you’ll find that although the city is small, it has everything you need to agree with the city benches that read ‘The Greatest City in America.'”

Not convinced to book your flight yet? Check Life on Planets’ full guide to his city, below.

