Madonna Is ‘Gagging To’ Collaborate With Britney Spears Again

Britney Spears is just days removed from releasing her latest single, the Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer.” She has had a good handful of collabs throughout her career, one of the most famous being the 2003 Madonna meet-up “Me Against The Music.” Now, Madonna has declared that she is eager to work with Spears again.

Yesterday, Madonna shared a YouTube video titled “Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions With Madonna.” The clip is a take on Vogue‘s “73 Questions” series, and at one point, the off-camera interviewer asks Madonna, “Can we ever expect another collaboration with Britney?” Madonna responded, “I am gagging to work with Britney again.”

(“Gagging to,” by the way, is apparently an actual expression. Basically, Madonna really wants to collaborate.)

Elsewhere in the clip, Madonna mentioned sex a lot, as that was her answer to questions about her greatest guilty pleasure, zodiac sign, “current favorite obsession”, life mantra, and secret to success. She was also asked about “a decision [she] made that looking back maybe wasn’t the best idea” and her answer there was, “Getting married… both times.”

As for Spears, “Hold Me Closer” is performing well commercially. It’s currently in contention for a No. 1 debut on the UK chart and rumors indicate it could debut in the top 20 in the US.

Check out the video above.

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.