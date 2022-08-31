Britney Spears’ New Topless Video Is ‘Serving Evil Mermaid Vibes’

Britney Spears has a rich history of sharing skin-bearing photos on Instagram. However, her Instagram account is currently deactivated, so those pictures are inaccessible at the moment. As Spears’ Instagram break continues, though, she has instead been taking to Twitter and used the platform last night (August 30) to drop another nude video.

This time, Spears is topless as she strikes poses, with her long hair obscuring her chest. Part of the video is shot from the back and it shows Spears’ hair reaching all the way down to her underwear.

Spears captioned the post, “First time having really long hair !!! It’s different … serving evil mermaid vibes I guess except I have legs !!! Pss too hot to go outside bored as hell !!! Psss this is not a hair commercial !!!”

This latest post comes a few days after Spears shared another photo of herself, that time letter her hands cover her breasts instead of her hair taking on that task.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter thread on August 28 (shortly after releasing her and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer“), she reflected on creating and on working with John, writing, “Complacency has always been a boring tactic that feels safe … music … creation … producing is where my heart lies and lifts me with inspiration !!! I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone who is beautiful and kind on all levels … I’m honored and I feel loved by his awareness and acknowledgement, not by only my involement with a song but by my struggles and what I’ve been through !!! He knows the hardships of the world on a bigger scale … You can lose your individuality on a fake tale of how other people may percieve you and some idiots like me fall into the trap cause unfortunately I do care … but at the end of the day …”

