In celebration of the upcoming 40th anniversary of Madonna‘s debut singles, 1982’s “Everybody” and “Burning Up,” the pop queen has announced plans to re-issue several of her albums as deluxe editions. That will come as part of a new, exclusive publishing deal with Warner Music Group, who will represent her entire body of work going forward. It’s not clear what albums will get the re-release treatment, but press materials note that “an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases” will launch in 2022. This news arrives on Madonna’s 63rd birthday today.

Madonna said in a statement, “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

Madonna and Warner Music Group today announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog… Read more: https://t.co/VvC1nK2NDz pic.twitter.com/BIxYf7CkWY — Madonna (@Madonna) August 16, 2021

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary added, “Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue. My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works.”

Additionally, because today is her birthday, Madonna and label Italians Do It Better have released a covers compilation that’s executive produced by Johnny Jewel, so check that out here.

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.