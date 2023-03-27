Recently, Tennessee banned drag performances from taking place on any public property in the state. This legislation has been met with protest, especially from indie-rockers Yo La Tengo, who performed in drag on their Nashville tour stop. Now, Madonna is fighting back as well.

The “Material Girl” singer is set to hit the road on her Celebration Tour with Caldwell Tidicue, who performs as Bob the Drag Queen. Today (March 27), she added an additional stop in Nashville on December 22. In a press release, she shared that proceeds from the concert will go to trans rights organizations.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” she said in a statement. “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*ck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Find ticket information here.

