Madonna Makes Out With Tokischa In Their ‘Hung Up’ Remix Video

Madonna is partying in Washington Heights with Tokischa in the music video for “Hung Up” remix that was released today (September 20). The Queen Of Pop also shares a few kisses with the rising Dominican rapper.

On Friday, Madonna released “Hung Up On Tokischa,” a new remix of her 2005 hit. Madonna embraced Dominican dembow for the first time alongside one of the genre’s proponents, Tokischa. “Hung Up,” which originally sampled ABBA‘s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” is reworked with a club-ready dembow beat in the remix.

The music video for “Hung Up On Tokischa” was filmed in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights. Madonna and Tokischa share hot-and-heavy moments together in a house party, in the city streets, and in the back of big rig. The two women blow smoke in each other’s mouths and later make out. “Tokischa, ¿que lo qué?,” Madonna says, which is Dominican slang for, “What’s up?” Tokischa blazes through the remix with a fierce guest verse. “I’m going to bajo mundo with Madonna for a party,” she adds in Spanish.

In the past year, Tokischa has a trailblazer for Dominican dembow music. Spanish pop star Rosalía has collaborated with her twice, on last year’s “Linda” and “La Combi Versace” from the Motomami album. Tokischa also teamed up with Marshmello for the queer club anthem “Estilazo.”

“Hung Up on Tokischa” is Madonna’s first new release since she dropped her album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones last month. The LP peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

