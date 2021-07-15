Madonna has announced a new concert film, Madame X, documenting her tour of the same name. The documentary will stream on Paramount+ this fall. Directed by Ricardo Gomes, Madame X features footage of the iconic pop singer performing music from her 2019 album of the same name, plus 48 on-stage performers (including Madonna’s children), and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

Paramount+’s description reads: “Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold-out theatrical audiences worldwide. The unprecedented intimate streaming experience will take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.”

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna added of the film in a press release. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Watch the trailer for Madame X above. Madame X arrives on Paramount+ on 10/8.

