There are many musicians out there who really love their dogs. Megan Thee Stallion is often seeing toting around her Frenchies and Billie Eilish is oftentimes affectionate with her rescue dog, Shark. But a woman who bought one of Madonna‘s former mansions proved she had a love for her pups that was on a whole other level: She left her German Shepard dog as the legal heir to her massive property.

One of Madonna’s former Miami mansions has been put up for sale by Gunther VI, who is an actual dog, according to a report from TMZ. A German countess named Karlotta Leibenstein apparently bought the property from Madonna several decades ago. Before her death in 1992, the countess created a trust that named Gunther VI’s grandpa as the legal beneficiary.

Since the owner’s death in the ’90s, the family of German Shepards have reportedly been living quite the lavish lifestyle. Gunther VI apparently has a particular taste for the finer things in life and eats better than the average American. He has a personal chef prepare a meal made of caviar every morning for breakfast and runs around on mansion’s acre of property. He even sleeps in Madonna’s former bedroom as the official head of the household. “He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world,” a realtor told TMZ.

While Gunther VI’s days of living in opulence probably aren’t coming to an end any time soon, Madonna’s former mansion is now on the market. TMZ states the singer originally bought the place for $7.5 million, but the dog is asking for an eye-catching $31.75 million for the property.