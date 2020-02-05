Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have decided to leave their royal duties and try to live as well-adjusted adults without the trappings of British monarchy. Kudos! As someone who has already cried several times over the unrequited love and family dysfunction on full display on the hit Netflix show The Crown, I fully support this plan.

However, a few small tweaks could be made, according to none other than Madonna — who is more than familiar with British culture via her relationship with director and producer Guy Ritchie. (Remember? She even had a British accent herself for a while! What a time to be alive, etc.)

Anyway, as British tabloid The Sun has floated the idea that Meghan and Harry will potentially be embarking on a long-term stay in Canada, Madonna herself has offered them a sublet of her Manhattan apartment instead.

“Don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring there,” she muses in a recent post to her Instagram. “I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW,” she decides. Check out her full video below:

Listen, whatever subletting deal Madge has in mind for Harry and Meghan, they should really consider. Real estate in New York is hard to come by — even if you’re former royals. Madonna might be joking but there’s also a grain of truth to this offer.