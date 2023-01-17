Today, Madonna announced The Celebration Tour, a trek that will see Madonna playing hits from across her four-decade career. Madonna, ever the shock-friendly performer, unveiled the news with a wild new video featuring Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Judd Apatow, Eric Andre, Amy Schumer, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, and Meg Stalter.

The five-minute clip features a truth-or-dare game between the celebrities as they sit around a table. Madonna kicks things off by daring Schumer to simulate how she would lick her husband’s butt, which she does by not doing it. Andre then dared Diplo to dip his balls in his margarita and drink it, and he obliged. Diplo then turned the tables back on Madonna, who he instructed to “tongue-kiss” Black, and indeed, she did just that.

There are some more shenanigans from there — including Madonna, Wayne, and Black posing for a racy photo — but the whole thing ends with one final dare, from Schumer to Madonna: to go on a world tour. Of course, given the purpose of the video, Madonna accepted.

In a statement, Madonna said of the upcoming trek, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

Check out the video above and find the tour dates here.

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.