Madonna has a lot to celebrate. So much so, that she’s taking four decades of her biggest hits across the globe on The Celebration Tour. The pop icon announced the new shows in a video that features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer.
“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she shared in a statement.
The arena tour kicks off in North America this summer and will end in Europe. She is also offering pre-sales for Citi cardmembers and those who have joined her fan club.
Tickets go on sale starting January 20 and January 27 at 10 a.m. local time — depending on the tour date. A complete list of ticket info, including for presale and general dates, is available via Madonna’s official website.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of Madonna’s Celebration Tour dates.
07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.