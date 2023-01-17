Madonna has a lot to celebrate. So much so, that she’s taking four decades of her biggest hits across the globe on The Celebration Tour. The pop icon announced the new shows in a video that features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she shared in a statement.

The arena tour kicks off in North America this summer and will end in Europe. She is also offering pre-sales for Citi cardmembers and those who have joined her fan club.

Tickets go on sale starting January 20 and January 27 at 10 a.m. local time — depending on the tour date. A complete list of ticket info, including for presale and general dates, is available via Madonna’s official website.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Madonna’s Celebration Tour dates.

07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.