Ahead of this year’s Grammys, the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective unveiled the recipients of the 2023 Global Impact Awards. The annual honors are going to Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone for their “personal and professional achievements in the music industry.”

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” Recording Academy’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., shared in a statement. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during GRAMMY Week and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne, and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember. I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s a vital part of what we do here at the Academy.”

The Recording Academy first launched the initiative last year with John Legend, MC Lyte, D-Nice, and the record label Love Renaissance as the first winners.

This year’s four winners will receive their trophies onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on February 2. Grammy nominee Adam Blackstone will serve as the musical director for the Global Impact honor.

The event serves as one of the many celebrations during Grammy Week, ahead of music’s biggest award night airing on February 5 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.