LA-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay welcome viewers to get offline (well, sort of), and join them in the endlessly campy world they’ve built around their upcoming debut LP Mercurial World. Sharing a new, reality-breaking video to their latest single “Hysterical Us,” the duo composed of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin build a vibrant fantasy.

Magdalena Bay’s “Hysterical Us” asks the big questions over a buoyant beat and shimmering synths, masking its cerebral themes with glistening pop production. “‘Hysterical Us’ is about our anxieties, paranoias, and existential musings,” the band explained in a statement. Continuing to speak about their new single’s colorful video, Magdalena Bay said, “We loved being able to interpret all these heavy questions through the colorful world of MILAGROS Collective.”

Mercurial World, which is set to debut this Friday, was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by the band. The LP follows their recent EP A Little Rhythm And A Wicked Feeling which, much to the band’s misfortune, was released the same day many cities across the US went into lockdown in March of 2020.

About the LP as a whole, Lewin says they were inspired by the isolated world they lived in after releasing their 2020 EP. “We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment. We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”

Watch Magdalena Bay’s “Hysterical Us” video above.

Mercurial World is out 10/8 via Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.