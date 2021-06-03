Maggie Rogers has been something of a Cinderella story in the music industry since the beginning of her career. Beginning with an auspicious analysis by Pharrell Williams, who was visiting her NYU class, the indie pop star’s first single “Alaska” became an almost mythical tale. After hearing her play the song, Pharrell himself had “zero notes,” and simply remarks on her singularity. That might be true, but in this case, Rogers is now joining a whole host of other artists when it comes to the significance of her glitchy dance-pop — “Alaska” officially became a certified RIAA Gold single as of June 1st. Not only that, but another song from the artist, “Light On” was also certified Gold in June.

And the singer shared the news on Twitter by screenshotting the awards with a simple “thank you.”

After her initial EP in 2017, Now That The Light Is Fading, Rogers put out a debut full-length in early 2019, Heard It In A Past Life. Both “Light On” and “Alaska” were included on her debut album, and the singer/songwriter has let fans know that instead of moving forward into releasing brand new music she felt it was necessary to share her old songs from 2011—2016. So late last year she released Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011 — 2016 to give her listeners a peek into what led up to “Alaska” and all the rest. She’ll likely be back on tour soon now that the world is opening up, and hopefully have more new music again very soon. For now, she deserves a few days of basking in her new accomplishments.