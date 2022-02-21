NYU-student-turned-pop-star Maggie Rogers has announced that her next album is finished, making the reveal in an Instagram post. What better way to break news than with a picture of yourself at a monster truck show? Rogers wrote alongside the pic, “album is done. celebrating with monster trucks :).”

Just last month, the Maryland-native singer-songwriter hinted at new music when celebrating the three-year anniversary of her debut album Heard It In A Past Life on Twitter, writing, “happy birthday HIIAPL [lightning bolt emoji] the covid era has taught me that time is elastic and my sanity is kept by keeping friends + community close. feeling so much of that today. thank u for your endless support and care. it’s nearly time to begin again…” This comes a few days after Rogers shared a new photo of herself (which is now her social media profile picture) and wrote, “okay 2022, let’s have some fun [lightning bolt emoji].”

Fans have been inquiring about a new album for quite some time, and last year Rogers revealed through a tweet that she was in the Harvard graduate program, “studying the spirituality of public gatherings and the ethics of power in pop culture,” which is a pretty solid defense if you ask me. A few months before that, her breakout tracks “Alaska” and “Light On” had been Certified Gold.