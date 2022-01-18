Maggie Rogers released her career-launching debut album Heard It In A Past Life on January 18, 2019, and since then, fans have been eager to hear more from the Harvard grad school student. Well, the album celebrates its three-year anniversary today and Rogers has marked the occasion by suggesting that new music is on the way.

On Twitter today, Rogers wrote, “happy birthday HIIAPL [lightning bolt emoji] the covid era has taught me that time is elastic and my sanity is kept by keeping friends + community close. feeling so much of that today. thank u for your endless support and care. it’s nearly time to begin again…” This comes a few days after Rogers shared a new photo of herself (which is now her social media profile picture) and wrote, “okay 2022, let’s have some fun [lightning bolt emoji].”

happy birthday HIIAPL ⚡️

the covid era has taught me that time is elastic and my sanity is kept by keeping friends + community close. feeling so much of that today thank u for your endless support and care it’s nearly time to begin again… pic.twitter.com/0ppVVmWuCE — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) January 18, 2022

okay 2022, let’s have some fun ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sQA1HSK31O — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) January 13, 2022

In recent weeks, Rogers has also shared photos of herself in New York’s Electric Lady Studios and England’s Real World Studios, taken between October 2020 and June 2021. Back in March 2021, she wrote on Instagram, “this record is my favorite work i’ve ever made. feels like being 17 again. everything so fresh and free.” Then, this past October, she tweeted, “making the record ill tour for a lifetime.”

real world studios. box, uk. jan 2021. pic.twitter.com/vHP1uzEkyc — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) December 27, 2021

real world studios. bath, uk.

october 2020 pic.twitter.com/RK0yvaLE84 — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) December 14, 2021

team !!

electric lady, may 2021. pic.twitter.com/uJEWxpxQlx — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) December 13, 2021

making the record ill tour for a lifetime pic.twitter.com/AXdzBtPALN — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) October 19, 2021

All in all, Rogers has been dropping breadcrumbs for a while now, but it looks like at long last, we’re getting really close to her second album.