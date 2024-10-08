The day before kicking off her inaugural arena tour, Maggie Rogers has shared a new song, her first since the release of Don’t Forget Me.

“In The Living Room” was written in March 2023, when Rogers and her co-writer/co-producer Ian Fitchuk “were back in the studio and decided to try for one more song,” she explained in a statement. “Like so much of the album, it’s a song about the beauty and pain of memory, and the way that interweaves with reality when you’re processing the exit of a person in your life. Ultimately, Don’t Forget Me as an album is about how we remember people, and the stories we tell ourselves in the process of creating new realities.”

You can watch the video for the stirring song above. Also, be sure to check out the dates for Rogers’ The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 2 below.