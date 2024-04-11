When Maggie Rogers announced The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1 in February, that “Part 1” spoke volumes: Surely a Part 2 would be on the way. That has of course proven to be true: Today (April 11), Rogers announced additional tour dates, but this time, she’s playing arenas.
When Rogers announced her 2023 tour, she decided to sell tickets in person, and she’s doing that again this time around, with tickets for certain shows available to buy on certain days coming up. Find more information about tickets on Rogers’ website.
Check out all of the dates below, with the dates and locations where Part 2 tickets will be available to purchase in person noted in parentheses.
Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1
05/04 — Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival^
05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
05/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^
06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +
06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 2
10/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center (4/17 at Moody Center)
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (4/14 at The Fillmore Philadelphia)
10/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden (4/16 at Paradise Rock Club)
10/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (4/13 at Irving Plaza)
10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum (4/14 at Coca-Cola Coliseum)
10/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center (4/19 at House of Blues)
10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center (4/20 at Target Center)
10/29 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (4/20 at Climate Pledge Arena)
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center (4/20 at Moda Center)
11/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (4/20 at Chase Center)
11/02 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (4/17 at Kia Forum)
Don’t Forget Me is out 4/12 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.