When Maggie Rogers announced The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1 in February, that “Part 1” spoke volumes: Surely a Part 2 would be on the way. That has of course proven to be true: Today (April 11), Rogers announced additional tour dates, but this time, she’s playing arenas.

When Rogers announced her 2023 tour, she decided to sell tickets in person, and she’s doing that again this time around, with tickets for certain shows available to buy on certain days coming up. Find more information about tickets on Rogers’ website.

Check out all of the dates below, with the dates and locations where Part 2 tickets will be available to purchase in person noted in parentheses.