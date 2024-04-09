We are just days away from Maggie Rogers‘ third studio album, Don’t Forget Me. Her upcoming effort hones in on raw storytelling, as she hammers home detailed lyricism combined with some of the strongest vocals of her career.
Don’t Forget Me arrives just under two years since Rogers’ previous album Surrender, and while her upcoming album may be her shortest effort yet, Rogers has been teasing that this is her most liberated album thus far.
Here’s everything you need to know about Don’t Forget Me.
Release date
Don’t Forget Me is out 4/12 via Capitol Records and Debay Sounds. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “It Was Coming All Along”
2. “Drunk”
3. “So Sick Of Dreaming”
4. “The Kill”
5. “If Now Was Then”
6. “I Still Do”
7. “On & On & On”
8. “Never Going Home”
9. “All The Same”
10. “Don’t Forget Me”
Singles
So far, Rogers has released Don’t Forget Me‘s title track, as well as “So Sick Of Dreaming.”
Features
There are no features on Rogers’ Don’t Forget Me.
Tour
Rogers will embark on the Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1 beginning this May. She will be supported by The Japanese House on select dates, as well as other acts to be announced soon.
Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1
05/04 — Charlotte NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival
05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park #
05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *
05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *
06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *
06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *
06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *
06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *
06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *
06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *
06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *
# support to be announced
* with The Japanese House