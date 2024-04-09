We are just days away from Maggie Rogers‘ third studio album, Don’t Forget Me. Her upcoming effort hones in on raw storytelling, as she hammers home detailed lyricism combined with some of the strongest vocals of her career.

Don’t Forget Me arrives just under two years since Rogers’ previous album Surrender, and while her upcoming album may be her shortest effort yet, Rogers has been teasing that this is her most liberated album thus far.

Here’s everything you need to know about Don’t Forget Me.