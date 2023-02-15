Maisie Peters has announced her much-anticipated sophomore album, The Good Witch.

Arriving this summer, The Good Witch shares a new chapter in Peters’ story, as it details her seeking balance with her rise to fame, as well as hard times in her own personal life. A press release describes the album as “the older, wiser and scorned counterpart” to her 2021 debut album You Signed Up For This.

“This is my heart and soul, my blood on the page, the collection of stories that I’ve managed to capture in the past year,” Peters said in a statement. “A true chronicle of my life in recent history, it is my own twisted version of a breakup album and it all draws upon the same couple of months’ worth of experiences and inspirations. It ducks and weaves between the real and surreal, and centers my own universe, of which I am of course the keeper of the keys and the holder of the cards – the good witch, if you will. It goes from light to dark in the flip of a switch and I hope takes you on a journey whereby the end you feel like you’ve gotten lost in someone else’s planet for a bit.”

You can check out The Good Witch cover art and tracklist below.

1. “The Good Witch”

2. “Coming Of Age”

3. “Watch”

4. “Body Better”

5. “Want You Back”

6. “The Band And I”

7. “You’re Just A Boy (And I’m Kinda The Man)”

8. “Lost The Breakup”

9. “Wendy”

10. “Run”

11. “Two Weeks Ago”

12. “BSC”

13. “Therapy”

14. “There It Goes”

15. “History Of Man”

The Good Witch is out 6/16 via Elektra/Gingerbread Man Records. Pre-save it here.