Maisie Peters is back with her first new song of 2023, “Body Better.” The emotional track finds Peters wondering whether she can measure up to an ex-partner’s ideals and societal beauty standards. Despite the powerful lyricism, it doesn’t drag the song down — as it maintains an upbeat pop instrumental and a super catchy chorus.

“Were you sorry like you weren’t at the time?” Peters questions. “Loving you was easy / That’s why it hurts now / The worst way to love somebody is to watch them love somebody else.”

It also serves as the lead single from her eventual sophomore album.

“’Body Better’ is one of the most honest songs I’ve ever released, and definitely the most personal,” she shared in a statement. “I wrote it after a breakup and it deals with the ugly things you think to yourself in the aftermath, when you’re painstakingly going through everything small thing you did and were and wondering what you could have changed. It’s a song about insecurity and vulnerability, about giving a lot of yourself away to someone who decides they don’t want it anymore, and knowing where to go from there.”

Next week, she’ll be joining Ed Sheeran on the road for his Mathematics tour across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. Peters will also play her own headlining tour in Europe.

Listen to Maisie Peters’ “Body Better” above.

