Last fall, Ed Sheeran released = (Equals) his first full-length album since 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project. The 2021 project was a successful effort that granted the singer his fifth consecutive chart-topping project. There were other highlight moments for Sheeran in 2021 which another being his appearance on Saturday Night Live where he performed “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti.” This year, for Ed Sheeran’s tour, he hopes to have some more impressive moments during the “+-=÷x” tour — better known as “The Mathematics Tour” — in support of =.

Who Is Opening The Ed Sheeran Tour?

For Ed Sheeran’s tour, which kicks off in April, he will bring Griff and Maisie Peters along for the ride for select shows. Both acts will have music from projects that they released in 2021 to perform during their time on tour. Griff will look to last year’s One Foot In Front Of The Other as well as her most recent single, “Head On Fire,” as songs to bring with her on the road. Maisie Peters, who is signed to Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man label, will take songs from her debut album You Signed Up For This for her performances. Check out the Ed Sheeran tour dates below.

Both Griff and Maisie Peters shared their excitement about the tour in respective posts on social media. “Kinda have no words, thank you @teddysphotos,” Griff wrote in response to the official announcement. Peters wrote, “I was an honour to be asked and i promise i will be practising and rehearsing and writing to make it the best possible show i can give.”

