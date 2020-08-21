Maluma is among the performers at this year’s MTV VMAs ceremony, and for his time in the spotlight (alongside CNCO), he wants to do something that used to be commonplace but isn’t anymore: Perform for a live audience. That’s not just wishful thinking, as he apparently has a plan to make that happen.

TMZ reports that the duo is casting “super fans” to join them for an outdoor performance at the VMAs, but precautions will be taken. The casting call notes that fans must live near New York City, bring a guest (as long as they live together), get a coronavirus test on August 23 before self-isolating with their guest until the day of the show, on August 30.

Aside from performing, Maluma also earned himself a nomination this year, as his J. Balvin collaboration “Queì Pena” is up for Best Latin. CNCO also has a pair of nominations, in Best Quarantine Performance and Best Choreography.

Meanwhile, DaBaby and Black Eyes Peas were recently added to the list of this year’s performers, so they’ll be joining Maluma, CNCO, Doja Cat, BTS, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch at this year’s ceremony.

Find the full list of this year’s VMAs nominees here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.