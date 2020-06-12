As break-out country singer Maren Morris is spending the majority of her time at home like the rest of us, the singer elected to revisit some of her back catalog: Morris shared updated versions of “Just For Now” and “Takes Two.”

“Just For Now” was originally recorded during the session for her 2017 album Hero. For the track, Morris worked with her husband Ryan Hurd as well with the late producer Busbee, who the singer often collaborated with before his tragic passing last year. Meanwhile, “Takes Two” was born out of sessions for her sophomore record Girl, which was released last year. Morris co-wrote the track with Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin, with whom she also worked on her album’s eponymous hit single.

Alongside the two tracks’ debut, Morris wrote that the time since the release of Girl has been “one of the most transformative periods” of her life:

GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life. During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear. “Just for Now” + “Takes Two” out Friday. ✨ pic.twitter.com/I0xzhIauFh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 10, 2020

Morris’ Girl earned the country single a string of accolades. Her Platinum-certified “The Bones” shattered the record for the longest leading No. 1 by a solo female artist on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, currently spending its 14th week in the top slot. The album as a whole had the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman, with nearly 24 million streams in its first week.

Listen to “Just For Now” and “Takes Two” above.

Girl is out now via Sony. Get it here.