There’s no accounting for taste.

Apparently, the tech company Huawei was launching a new pair of headphones called FreeBuds and wanted to get some data to go along with the launch. They surveyed the UK public to find out which song the English would opt to do without this Christmas season, and they overwhelmingly chose Mariah Carey’s classic Christmas original, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” What??

Voted in the poll as “the most annoying Christmas song ever,” Carey’s single is the 12th best-selling single in the world, and has reportedly earned her upwards of $50 million in royalties, so the opinion of a few Brits who have probably just heard it too many times won’t be a huge setback. Real Mariah fans know that her iconic holiday album, Merry Christmas, is the key to having a great holiday season… but maybe it’s a bit too boisterous for audiences across the pond?

As for the Brits, they also threw plenty of their own hits to the wolves. They voted the Band-Aid charity song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” as the second most annoying holiday jingle, and placed ’70s British rockers Wizzard’s “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” third and Slade’s “Merry Xmas Everybody” fourth. Finally, Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” which seems like the logical choice for the number one slot rounds out the top five. Check out the whole top ten list below:

1. “All I Want for Christmas is You” — Mariah Carey

2. “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” — Band Aid

3. “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” — Wizzard

4. “Merry Xmas Everybody” — Slade

5. “Last Christmas” — Wham!

6. “Fairytale Of New York” — The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl

7. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” — Tom Jones & Cerys Matthews

8. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” — Jackson 5

9. “Santa Baby” — Eartha Kitt

10. “Jingle Bells” — Andrews Sisters