Mariah Carey is spending another week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as fans across the globe were blasting “All I Want For Christmas Is You” during the holidays. In total, Carey’s hit has been at the top of the charts for eleven weeks — and a third consecutive one this year. Billboard also dated this week’s Hot 100 for New Year’s Eve (December 31), meaning Carey holds the final No. 1 song of 2022.

Carey recently became the first woman and second artist to have at least three songs spend eleven or more weeks on the chart. She joined her “One Last Day” collaborators Boyz II Men to hold the significant achievement. Overall, Carey is also the artist to have the most No. 1’s, with 90 in total across her discography.

“YAYYYYYYY!!!! Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!! Thank you so much!!!” she previously wrote.

Other notable chart updates on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week include Wham!’s song “Last Christmas” reaching the top 5 for the first time ever. Given the season and the track being a recent TikTok trend, it likely gave it a boost this year.

Holiday songs rounded off the rest of the top 5, with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” at No. 2, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 3, and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 4.