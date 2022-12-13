Mariah Carey’s classic holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the fourth holiday season in a row — replacing the several-week record held by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.” Carey celebrated with an extravagant breakfast and nothing but great energy ahead of her concert at NYC’s Madison Square Garden tonight. Nothing can keep the supposed Queen Of Christmas down.

“YAYYYYYYY!!!!,” Carey shared on Twitter, complete with a number of party-themed emojis. “Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!! Thank you so much!!! Can’t wait to see you tomorrow [December 13] at MSG and celebrate together!!!!”

In addition to expanding her chart record, Carey started the festivities early this year, including by performing the song with Santa Claus during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Christmas is for all and I just happen to actually really love Christmas, because I grew up and I had kind of a tough childhood, and I always wanted Christmas to be perfect, and it never was. And so then when I was able to provide myself and my friends, and then later, now my kids who are 11 — hi, ‘Roc and ‘Roe — we have the most festive Christmas ever,” she shared during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“It’s actually authentic and it came from a place of longing to have some normalcy and some, you know, peace and… just a lovely holiday, and somehow, someone would be throwing mustard at somebody else, or ketchup or whatever. So I went through that, and now, it’s just… I wait for it all year long. So it is actually a real thing,” Carey added.