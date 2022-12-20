Mariah Carey has done it: Last week, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” managed to yet again return to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fourth consecutive holiday season. The song still has some juice left, as it maintains its No. 1 spot on the latest rank. Appropriately, the new chart is dated December 24, Christmas Eve.

This is the tenth week at No. 1 for “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which makes Carey the only woman to ever have three songs spend at least ten weeks on top. Previously, “We Belong Together” was No. 1 for 14 weeks in 2005, while her and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” topped the chart for 16 weeks in 1995 and 1996.

Carey celebrated the song’s chart-topping return last week, writing, “YAYYYYYYY!!!! Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!! Thank you so much!!!”

While the top 10 is mostly owned by holiday songs, SZA landed a pair of tracks from her new album, SOS, in the region: “Kill Bill” is No. 3 and “Nobody Gets Me” is No. 10. All in all, she has 21 SOS songs on the new chart, with the Phoebe Bridgers collaboration “Ghost In The Machine” among them. The song is now Bridgers’ first top-40 hit.