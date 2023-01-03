Today is January 3, meaning the holidays are very much over. Don’t tell that to the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, though. The latest rank is dated January 7, but it reflects the data tracking week from December 23 to 29. Those first three days are prime Christmas music season, so you know what that means: On the new Hot 100, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is once again No. 1, for the 12th total week and the fourth week this holiday season. (This is actually the first time “Christmas” has had four consecutive weeks at No. 1.)

This means Carey has the first No. 1 song of 2013. Furthermore, “Christmas” is now the first song to be on top of the Hot 100 in five separate years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023). For reference, no other song has been No. 1 in more than two years.

More broadly, Carey extends her record for most distinct years having a song rank on top of the Hot 100, with 19: 1990 to 2000, 2005 to 2006, 2008, and 2019 to 2023. She also ties Boyz II Men as the only other artist to have three songs top the Hot 100 for at least 12 weeks: Her and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” (16 weeks), “We Belong Together” (14 weeks), and now, “Christmas” (12 weeks so far).

Aside from Carey, the usual holiday song suspects are in the top 10, with the only non-holiday songs in the region this week being Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (No. 8) and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (No. 10).