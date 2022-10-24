For the past few weeks, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” has enjoyed a run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since its second week on top, though, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ hit “Unholy” has been on its tail, as it’s been No. 2 for the past two weeks. Now, though, Smith and Petras have ended Lacy’s three-week run: On the new Hot 100 dated October 29, “Unholy” has officially taken over the No. 1 spot for the first time.

This is a major moment in LGBTQ+ music history: Smith is now the first publicly non-binary solo artist with a No. 1 song, while Petras is the first publicly transgender solo artist to top the Hot 100.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Oct. 29, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 24, 2022

.@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to earn a No. 1 song on the #Hot100, thanks to "Unholy." — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 24, 2022

Smith has come close to hitting the top spot before — “Stay With Me” peaked at No. 2 while “Too Good At Goodbyes” reached No. 4 — but this is their first time actually doing it. Meanwhile, “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to appear on the Hot 100.

It’s a massive week for Lil Baby, too, who has three songs in this week’s top 10: “California Breeze” (No. 4), “Forever” featuring Fridayy (No. 8), and “Real Spill” (No. 10).

Elsewhere, “Bad Habit” dips down to No. 2, Harry Styles’ former No. 1 “As It Was” is currently at No. 3, and Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” rounds out the top 5.