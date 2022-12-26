Surely, you’ve heard Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at least a handful of times this holiday season. When it comes to plays worldwide, though, “a handful” is a severe understatement: On December 24 (Christmas Eve), Spotify listeners worldwide listened to the song 21,273,357 times, which is the new all-time record for the most global Spotify streams for a song in a single day.

The previous record holder was Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which had 19,749,704 plays on October 15, 2021, so Carey claimed the throne handily. In fact, Christmas Eve’s second most-played song, Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” nearly topped Adele’s mark as well, with 19,079,817 streams.

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" breaks the all-time record for the biggest single day streams in Spotify chart history with 21.27 million streams. — chart data (@chartdata) December 25, 2022

Some other tunes that drew major streaming crowds on the 24th include Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (17.3 million global streams), Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (15.9 million), Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” (14.8 million), Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” (12.7 million), Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (12.4 million), José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” (12.2 million), and Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” (11.9 million).

Meanwhile, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is No. 1 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart. As for this week’s ranks, due to the holiday, the reveal of the top 10 spots has been postponed to December 27.