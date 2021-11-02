mariah.jpg
Getty Image
Pop

Mariah Carey Teams Up With Apple TV+ For The Holiday Special ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

TwitterContributing Writer

Spooky season is officially over, meaning it’s time for Mariah Carey to shine as the reigning Queen of Christmas. The singer ushered in the start of the holidays on Monday by smashing some jack-o’-lanterns with a candy cane. But no holiday season is complete without a showstopping TV special, and Mariah’s got that covered as well.

The singer announced Tuesday that she’s teaming up with Apple TV+ for the exclusive special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. The special will feature a performance by Mariah alongside Grammy Award-winning singer Khalid and famed gospel crooner Kirk Franklin. The trio will give a rendition of their new song “Fall In Love At Christmas,” which was announced Monday and officially drops on Friday.

Per a report from Billboard, Mariah is acting as one of the special’s executive producers, which is fitting seeing as it’s certainly not the first time the singer has starred in a Christmas special. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues was directed by Joseph Kahn, who is also an executive producer on the special and has worked with major pop stars like Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga in the past.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ next month. Watch it here.

