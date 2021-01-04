Now that Christmas has come and gone, holiday songs are no longer dominating the Hot 100 chart like they were last week. While the top ten spots of last week’s chart featured just one non-holiday song, that has been flipped this week, as the one holiday song to make the top ten is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Carey’s holiday classic is still doing phenomenally well on the latest charts, though, as it’s still the biggest song in the world: On the new January 9-dated Billboard Global 200 chart, which tracks commercial and listening activity worldwide, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is No. 1.

This is the song’s fourth week at No. 1 on the chart. This week’s chart was based on activity from December 25 to the 31st, so while it included Christmas Day, which was likely a high point in Carey listening, it also encompassed the six days after, which are probably less focused on Christmas music than the lead-up to the big day is.

Christmas music managed to stick around on this week’s Global 200 better than they did on the Hot 100. Aside from Carey’s single, three other Christmas songs made the top ten, including Wham’s “Last Christmas,” Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock.”