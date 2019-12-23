This holiday season, Christmas music is taking over the charts like it never has before. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” topped the charts for the first time 25 years after its release, and it was the first Christmas song in 60 years (and only the second one ever) to top the Billboard Hot 100. For the week ending December 19, Carey’s classic remains at No. 1, and her Christmas song isn’t the only one at the top of the charts.

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for a second consecutive week. It also breaks its own record for the biggest streaming week for a holiday song, tallying 54.4 million U.S. streams. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 23, 2019

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” has risen to the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100, which is an all-time high for the single that was first released in 1958, 61 years ago. This is the first time that two Christmas songs have occupied the top two spots of the Hot 100 chart.

That pair of holiday classics are joined in the top 10 of the chart by two more vintage tunes: Burl Ives’ “Holly Jolly Christmas” (first released in 1964, 55 years ago) is No. 6, and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (from 1957, 62 years ago). Four holiday songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 ties the record for the most ever. The last time that happened is when these same four songs were in the top 10 on the chart dated January 5, 2019.

Carey is certainly feeling festive, as she recently released a new video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”