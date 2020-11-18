It’s almost Thanksgiving, which for Mariah Carey means that it’s almost Christmas. Her iconic holiday music is already beginning its annual climb back up the charts, and now she has revealed big plans for this year: She is hosting a new holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which is set to debut on Apple TV+ on December 4.

First teaser trailer for ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ on @AppleTV with guest stars: Ariana Grande

Jennifer Hudson

Billy Eichner

Tiffany Haddish

Snoop Dogg

The Peanuts Gang

& more! pic.twitter.com/5EUOkl9WnO — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 18, 2020

It won’t be just Carey, though, as she will be joined by fellow musicians Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson, and Jermaine Dupri, as well as Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Additionally, there will also be an accompanying soundtrack album, led by the lead single “Oh Santa!,” which features Grande and Hudson and will be receiving a music video when it’s released across all platforms also on December 4.

Billboard notes that in the special, Carey will “save the day in a family-friendly romp combining musical performances, dynamic dancing, and animation.” Carey is an executive producer of the project, which was written by Caroline Fox.

It remains to be seen if Carey will be able to repeat her historic chart success this year: “All I Want For Christmas Is You” went No. 1 for the first time ever last holiday season and was the first chart-topper of 2020.