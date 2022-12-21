Adele is continuing her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas and wanted to make a recent show a memorable one. Because it was her boyfriend Rich Paul’s 41st birthday, Adele encouraged the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to him along with her.

“Can we wish him happy birthday?” she said. “His name is Rich.”

“I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” Adele shared of her relationship during an August interview with Elle, before speaking on an NBA game they attended together. “Lucky for him, I love basketball.”

The singer was previously married and shares one kid with Simon Konecki. They eventually divorced in 2019. Adele began dating Paul in 2021, and things appear to have been smooth sailing ever since.

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she added. “But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f*cking nail it.”

Adele’s Vegas residency was initially supposed to begin last January, but was canceled one day prior.

“The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy,” she explained in the interview. “And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment. It was the worst moment in my career by far.”

Weekends With Adele is currently playing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and is set to run until March 15, 2023.