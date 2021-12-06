The holidays are always a great time for Mariah Carey for obvious reasons, and over the weekend, the singer got some great news: On December 3, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” became the first song to achieve Diamond certification from the RIAA, meaning it reached ten million sales and streaming units in the United States. That makes it the first Christmas song to ever be Diamond-certified. On top of that, the song also hit a billion streams on Spotify yesterday, making it both her first song and the first holiday song overall to achieve that feat.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLjou5zk96 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021

Carey says of the Diamond certification, “The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions. It blows my mind that ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”

Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO of the RIAA, said, “Mariah Carey is one of the top Gold & Platinum awarded artists of all time, and ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ becoming the only holiday song to achieve Diamond is a remarkable milestone forever etched in music history. Congratulations and happy holidays to Mariah and her amazing Sony team.”

Meanwhile, Carey also noted of the Spotify achievement, “I’m freaking out!!!! 1 billion!!! These numbers are incredible, but the love I have for the #lambily is unquantifiable. Eternally grateful and blessed.”

I'm freaking out!!!! 1 billion!!! ❄️🎁🎄💝 These numbers are incredible, but the love I have for the #lambily is unquantifiable. Eternally grateful and blessed ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q4EZhDnmEV — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 5, 2021

Along with all that, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is in the midst of its annual climb back up the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as it’s No. 3 on the latest chart dated December 11.