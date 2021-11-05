Oh, you thought Mariah Carey didn’t have any new Christmas music coming? The Queen Of Christmas is a truly benevolent one and as you’re getting ready to fire up her Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues special this holiday season, there’s a new slow jam on deck to help you warm up the fireplace.

“Fall In Love At Christmas” is an R&B croon at its core. Heck, Carey even brought on R&B sensation Khalid to lend a hand on this one. In the song’s delightfully extra video, the pajama clad pair (Carey sleeps in a Chicago Bulls jersey, because comfort) are sitting on a couch in the immaculately decorated “The Butterfly Lounge,” at Carey’s house. A 7x Platinum plaque for The Emancipation Of Mimi casually hangs behind them on the wall, next to the 8x Platinum plaque for her iconic Merry Christmas album, the best-selling Christmas album by a female artist of all time. These are merely reminders that when it comes to Christmas, Mariah Carey means serious business. And while she and Khalid sport a sumptuous duet, two piano players join them, one of which is none other than gospel music titan Kirk Franklin.

The song’s second movement is Franklin’s time to shine. His gospel choir of carolers join in to up the stakes as Mariah ranges into high notes as only she can. As the song closes, Franklin stoically proclaims: “Listen, more than ever before, love needs to be something we do, not something we say. This holiday season, let’s give love away.”

Listen to “Fall In Love At Christmas” above.