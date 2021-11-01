Halloween has come and gone, which means one thing: To the chagrin of many, it is time for Christmas music to make its perhaps-premature annual return. That means we’re about to start seeing a lot more of Mariah Carey, who went ahead and introduced the holiday music season with a funny video. In it, she pokes fun at just how soon Christmas music comes back every year.

The video starts with Carey wielding a red-and-white-striped baseball bat as creepy music plays. She comes upon a trio of pumpkins that combine to read, “It’s not time.” Carey then smashes them with her bat and revels in the destroyed gourds as her timeless classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays. The video ends with a screen that says, “It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

It also appears Carey has something happening this Friday: A super-quick shot from the video features a wrapped box that says “11/5” on it, suggesting that something is going down on November 5.

Last year saw a commercial peak for Christmas music. One week in particular was especially packed: Carey’s holiday hit was No. 1 and there was only one non-Christmas song in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.