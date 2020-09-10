Everyone knows Mariah Carey is crowned as the unofficial queen of Christmas, but some may be surprised she’s also a self-proclaimed super fan of the 2004 cult classic film Mean Girls. Carey recently had the opportunity to be quizzed on Mean Girls trivia with director and writer Tina Fey, and she nailed each question. In fact, the singer did so well that she vied for a spot in Fey’s upcoming remake of the film.

Carey and Fey joined together virtually for an installment of Billboard‘s series Quizzed. Fey tested the singer’s knowledge of film, like which Christmas song the main characters performed at their school’s talent show. Carey aced the question but said she wished they had chosen one of her Christmas songs instead.

“We’re gonna make another movie of it, so if you want to license us that song for the movie and also be in the movie, just say nothing now and we’ll consider it legally binding,” Fey quipped. “Just laugh and it’ll be legally binding.” Though Fey was joking, Carey was on board about the idea of making a cameo. “I’ll make a brand new Christmas song for them to use in the movie,” Carey replied. “I definitely want to be in it as well! I don’t know, maybe I can be friends with Amy Poehler as, like, her other friend that wears sweatsuits.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Carey revealed she relates to many of the Mean Girls characters, including the main character Cady’s obsession with bully Regina George: “I didn’t fit in at all being mixed race and moving 13, 14 times, and having a Black father and white mother and everybody was like, ‘Who is this weirdo?’ So I was mean because I was just trying to fit in and that was the only way I could fit in.”

Watch Tina Fey quiz Mariah Carey on Mean Girls trivia above.