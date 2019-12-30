2019 has been a year of unprecedented chart stories, and one of the most interesting (the most recent, at the very least) is Mariah Carey’s journey to the top of the charts. Her timeless holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” recently reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever, despite its initial release being 25 years ago.

Now, for the third week in a row, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the Hot 100, on the chart dated January 4, 2020. So, the song is the first chart-topper of the 2020s, after having first gone No. 1 in the 2010s (aka on the most recent chart before this new one, and the one before that). She also had four No. 1 songs in the 2000s, and 14 in the ’90s. This means Carey is now the only artist to have a chart-topping song in four decades.

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for a third week. As this is the first chart of the 2020s, she becomes the first artist in history to rule the chart in four separate decades: 1990s, 2000s, 2010s & 2020s. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 30, 2019

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is @MariahCarey's record 10th song to rule the #Hot100 for at least three weeks. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 30, 2019

.@MariahCarey passes @rihanna and @thebeatles, who both had nine songs to spend at least three weeks at No. 1 on the #Hot100. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 30, 2019

With this new accomplishment, Carey becomes the first artist to go No. 1 in more than three decades. The artists who have previously pulled off that feat are Stevie Wonder (in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s), Michael Jackson, Elton John (’70s, ’80s, ’90s), Janet Jackson, Madonna (’80s, ’90s, ’00s), Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher (’90s, ’00s, ’10s).

Carey has been promoting the song widely this holiday season, with a new video and TV appearances.