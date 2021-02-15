Mariah Carey is music’s queen of Christmas, but that’s not her only holiday, as she has a Valentine’s Day presence as well. She has a number of sexy hits in her discography, including the classic “We Belong Together.” Over the weekend, she offered up a new rendition of the track in honor of the romantic day.

She and a band performed a rendition of the song, dubbed “Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix,” for Live With Kelly And Ryan. Parked in front of a seductively burning fireplace, she, a bassist, keyboardist, and drummer ran through a sultry performance.

Sharing a video of the cover, Carey wrote on Twitter, “Happy early Valentine’s Day! Hope you enjoyed ‘We Belong Together’ on @LiveKellyRyan which we did after a late night jam session! We actually recorded a 7 minute version of this song, thinking of putting it out for the lambily!”

Happy early Valentine's Day! 💕💕 Hope you enjoyed "We Belong Together" on @LiveKellyRyan which we did after a late night jam session! 🎙🎹🎸🥁 We actually recorded a 7 minute version of this song 🎶🎶 thinking of putting it out for the lambily! 🦋😍 https://t.co/bEfatStmoB pic.twitter.com/8bR2PcZJTc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 12, 2021

Unfortunately, Carey apparently planned to drop the full 7-minute version on Valentine’s Day, but unfortunately, it looks like something got in the way of that, as she tweeted on Sunday, “I wanted to release it today but I guess it’ll take a few more days [broken heart emoji].”

Yeeees! I wanted to release it today but I guess it'll take a few more days 💔 https://t.co/zTniRcqJmT — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 14, 2021

Watch Carey and her band perform “We Belong Together” above.