Melanie Martinez And Tierra Whack’s ‘Copy Cat’ Is A Resonating Showcase Of Talents

Rising pop singer Melanie Martinez put forth her sophomore record K-12 last year, but the singer is already looking toward its follow-up. Martinez is calling upon some fellow musicians to lend a hand on her next release. The singer teamed up with Tierra Whack to fuse their talents on the lively number “Copy Cat.” The track arrives on Martinez’s upcoming EP After School, which doesn’t yet have a firm release date but is slated for a spring debut.

With buoyant synths and Martinez’s captivating voice, “Copy Cat” offers a space for the singer to boast about her talents. Whack’s rapid-fire lyrical delivery embellishes the song’s downtempo beat, replacing the deep kick drum with the rapper’s profound flow.

In a statement, Martinez spoke to the inspiration behind the track. “I’m so thrilled to be releasing this song with the most magical artist and insanely gifted lyricist, Tierra Whack,” says Martinez. “This song was written years ago and from an empathetic perspective, even while in a very hurt place. We’re all told that imitation is flattery to ease the pain that the ego feels when other people get credited for our ideas and our work. But being human includes feeling a multitude of feelings, and naturally, this song came about when expressing those very raw emotions. I hope this song can not only bring comfort to anyone experiencing that feeling but also remind them to empathize with people who are just doing what society has conditioned them to believe will make them successful.”

Whack agreed, saying Martinez is “the sweetest, realest, most genuine person I’ve ever met.” Whack said the two musicians have known each other for some time. “After dropping Whack World, she was one of the first people to reach out and immediately show love. So excited to share our new song together!”

Listen to Martinez and Whack’s “Copy Cat” above.

Melanie Martinez is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.