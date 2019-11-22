A Michael Jackson Biopic Is Being Made By A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer

The story of Michael Jackson’s life is a long and complicated one, filled with professional highs that reached mountainous heights, and personal lows that have had an indelible and profound impact on the legendary performer’s legacy. It’s a tale with a lot of wrinkles, and it’s a story that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is set to tell: Deadline reports that King has secured the rights from Jackson’s estate to make a film about the singer’s life.

The film will be written by John Logan, who previously worked with King on The Aviator, another movie that explored the life of a complicated genius, Howard Hughes. There is currently not a studio attached to the film. Although Jackson’s estate has approved the movie, Deadline notes that “the film isn’t intended to be a sanitized rendering of Jackson’s life,” and that “the complexity of Jackson’s life is well known and will not be ignored in a film that will span his entire life.”

The most notable recent film about Jackson, of course, is Leaving Neverland, a documentary that outlined allegations of sexual abuse against the singer from two alleged victims. The film was not warmly received by Jackson’s family, who alleged that “the creators of this film were not interested in the truth.”