Currently, the future of live music is still up in the air. Some folks are hopeful that things can return to normal this year, but a number of festivals have already canceled or postponed their 2021 plans. Miley Cyrus dreams of the day that concerts can return, which she illustrates in her new “Angels Like You” video.

Press materials note the visual was filmed on February 7 at the Super Bowl, when Cyrus “performed at the first COVID-19 compliant live music show of its size in the US since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago.” Cyrus also included a handwritten message in the video that reads:

“On February 7th 2021 nearly a year after the world shut down because of COVID-19, this video was shot at the first concert of its size since the pandemic changed our lives. The audience here is fully vaccinated healthcare workers who have been fearlessly + tirelessly fighting COVID-19. We all look forward to being together again + this can happen sooner than we may have thoughts with vaccines becoming more available. Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of life music a reality again. Forever yours — Miley.”

Watch the “Angels Like You” video above.