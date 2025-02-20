Kendrick Lamar has five songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, along with three top-10 albums, the first rapper to ever do so.

Who will be the next performer to get the Super Bowl bump?

According to Online Betting Guide, Miley Cyrus and Chappell Roan are the current favorites among bookmakers to perform during the Super Bowl LX halftime show with identical 5/1 odds. Of the two, Cyrus makes more sense: she’s been in the game longer, has more hits, and you know the crowd would go wild when she brings out her godmother Dolly Parton as a surprise guest.

“Chappell Roan and Miley Cyrus are neck and neck in the betting odds to be the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer with bookmakers placing the two singers at 5/1 in the market. Roan has had a massive past 12 months in music and could follow that with one of the biggest gigs there is at the Super Bowl,” Online Betting Guide’s Jake Ashton said. “Miley Cyrus has been rumored to perform previous Super Bowls throughout the years, and it comes as no surprise she has been rumored once again.”

Cyrus and Roan are followed by, hilariously, Oasis (6/1), Christina Aguilera (15/2), and Sabrina Carpenter (15/2). Other widely-speculated artists include Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and since the game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, local heroes Metallica.